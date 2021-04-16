हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Uttar Pradesh

No 'e-pass' for Sunday lockdown in Noida and other UP cities, see restrictions

Unlike Delhi, the new COVID-19 guidelines in Uttar Pradesh do not mention any provision for e-passes. 

Representational Image

New Delhi: The Uttar Pradesh government on Friday (April 16) announced a lockdown across the state on all Sundays till May 15 amid massive surge in COVID-19 cases. Unlike Delhi, the new COVID-19 guidelines do not mention any provision for e-pass. 

Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal on Thursday had announced weekend curfew -- from 10 pm on Friday till 5 am on Monday. In Delhi, essential service providers are allowed to move during weekend curfew in the city, but with essential e-passes. However, no such provision has been issued by the UP govt 

Meanwhile, in UP, all market offices will remain closed at all urban and rural areas across the state, whereas all essential services will be exempted from any restrictions. 

As per the notification issued by the state, the restrictions will come into effect at 8 pm on Saturday night and remain in place until 7:00 am on Monday. On Sunday, there will a complete lockdown in both urban and rural regions across the state. 

