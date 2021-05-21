2 more bodies recovered from Arabian Sea, barge P305 death toll rises to 51, 2 dozen still missing

New Delhi: The Indian Navy and Coast Guard officials on Friday (May 21) recovered two more bodies from Arabian Sea days after a powerful cyclone sank a barge off the country's west coast, killing 51 people on board. Cyclone Tauktae, the most powerful storm to barrel into the west coast in two decades, has so far killed at least 51 others after wreaking havoc in the states of Gujarat, Maharashtra, Goa, Karnataka and Kerala.



Mumbai Police issues FIR against captain of barge P-305

Meanwhile, the Mumbai Police today registered an FIR against the captain of barge P-305 and some other persons after it sank in the Arabian Sea during cyclone Tauktae.

The case was registered under section 304 (2) (culpable homicide not amounting to murder), 338 (causing grievous hurt to any person through rash or negligent act) and 34 (common intention) at the Yellow Gate police station here. Rakesh Ballav, the captain of the barge, and others have been named in the FIR, a Mumbai Police spokesperson told PTI.

ONGC announces cash relief for affected families, survivors of sunk barge



State-owned Oil and Natural Gas Corporation (ONGC) announced cash relief for families of the deceased and survivors of the private contractor-operated barge that sunk in the Arabian Sea after being battered by a severe cyclone. ONGC said an immediate relief of Rs 1 lakh will be provided to the 186 survivors of the sunk barge and Rs 2 lakh for the dead and missing persons' families.

At least 51 persons died and 24 are still missing after barge P-305 of Afcons lost anchor and hit an unmanned installation before capsizing earlier this week.

Caught in high-velocity winds and swelling sea, all the anchors of the Barge P-305 gave away, leading it to drift uncontrollably. It "hit an unmanned platform of ONGC resulting in water ingress and eventually capsized at around 1700 Hrs of 17 May 2021," the statement added.

