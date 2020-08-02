2 SIM cards used by Sushant Singh Rajput wasn't in his name: Bihar Police

MUMBAI: A four-member team of Bihar Police, which is probing the death case of Sushant Singh Rajput, revealed that none of the SIM cards used by the actor was registered under his name.

The police said that while one of the SIM cards was was registered the name of his friend Siddharth Pithani, the other was of his staff Samuel Miranda. "We are now tracking the call detail records (CDRs)," the police said. The team also said that they will interrogate the family of Sushant's former manager Disha Salian, who died few days before his death. "Even after constant attempts to connect with them on phone, we have failed to establish any contact," they said.

Sushant was using two numbers — 942439****, which was registered under the name of Sidharth Pathani; and 982080****, of Samuel Miranda. In an FIR registered by Sushant's father KK Singh at Patna police station, he alleged that Sushant's alleged girlfriend had taken possession of the original SIM card so that Sushant could not contact his family members.

Earlier on August 2, while talking to ANI, the Director-General of Police (DGP) of Bihar Gupteshwar Pandey hinted at the non-cooperation of Mumbai police with his team in their investigation.

"We don't have post-mortem report details, CCTV footage or any information that has been collected by Mumbai Police during probe till now. Our Chief Minister has requested the Maharashtra Chief Minister to ask his police force to cooperate with us," the DGP added. When asked if Bihar Police want CBI probe into the case, he said, "We are more than capable of doing an unbiased investigation. We hope that Mumbai Police will cooperate with us and we'll conclude the investigation."

Sushant (34) was found dead under mysterious condition at his Bandra Palli Hill rented apartment on June 14. Mumbai Police who was investigating the case had earlier informed that they have recorded the statements of more than 35 people in the case, including filmmaker Mahesh Bhatt, Sanjay Leela Bhansali, Aditya Chopra, Rhea Chakraborty among others.

A team of Bihar Police is in Mumbai to probe the actor's death after an FIR was filed by Rajput's father KK Singh against late actor's girlfriend Rhea Chakraborty in Bihar in connection with the death case under several sections including abetment of suicide.

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) had also registered an Enforcement Case Information Report (ECIR) in Rajput's death case. ED registered the report after an FIR was filed by his father against Rhea.