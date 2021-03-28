हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Jammu and Kashmir

2 terrorists, one Army soldier killed during encounter in J&K's Shopian

According to officials, the encounter broke out between the security forces and the terrorists in the Wangam village of the Shopian district. 

2 terrorists, one Army soldier killed during encounter in J&amp;K&#039;s Shopian
Representational Image

New Delhi: Two terrorists have been gunned down while an Indian Army soldier has been killed in action and another sustained injuries during an encounter in Jammu and Kashmir's Shopian district on Saturday (March 27, 2021).

The injured Army soldier has been evacuated to 92 Base Hospital and is stable, as per the latest reports.

According to officials, the encounter broke out between the security forces and the terrorists in the Wangam village of the Shopian district in South Kashmir. 

"01 more unidentified terrorist killed (Total 02). Search going on. Further details shall follow," the Kashmir Zone Police said.

Meanwhile, one Pistol along with one M4 and one AK-47 have been recovered. 

Earlier, a police official told that a joint team of Police, Army's 34RR and CRPF launched a joint cordon and search operation in Wangam after the inputs of the presence of terrorists in the area. 

He said, "Searching party was fired upon by the hiding militants as the cordoned suspected the spot and the fire was retaliated resulting in an encounter."

The sources in the police said that two to three militants are believed to be trapped inside the cordon, however, the actual number can be told once the operation ends. 

This is to be noted that it's the third encounter of the month in the Shopian district. In the last two encounters, six terrorists including a top Jaish commander have been killed

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
Jammu and KashmirEncounterTerroristsIndian Army
Next
Story

Smriti Irani dances with party workers as part of election campaign in Tamil Nadu - Watch

Must Watch

PT9M37S

Special Report: Road Map of India's Act East Policy