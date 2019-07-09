20 years after Kargil War, Indian Army recreates 'Operation Vijay' to pay homage to martyrs

Twenty years after the Kargil War, the Indian Army recreated the 'Operation Vijay' by undertaking a commemorative trek in honour of the martyrs in the Battle of Tiger Hill against Pakistan. The journey to Tololing Top was undertaken by 2 Rajputana Rifles.

Taking to Twitter on Tuesday, the Northern Command of Indian Army shared, “Commemorating the epic victory, trekking expedition was undertaken by 2RajRif. #ArmyCdrNC accompanied by #GOCFireAndFuryCorps received troops of 2RajRif at #Tololing Top & paid homage to martyrs. @adgpi”

The trekking team of the 2 RAJRIF consisted of an Officer, a Junior Commissioned Officer and 12 Other Ranks. They were flagged off from Jaisalmer on June 22.

Separate commemorative treks to Batra Top and Tiger Hill were also undertaken by 13 Jammu and Kashmir Rifles (JAK RIF) and 18 Grenadiers. The trekking team began on July 3, moved from Drass and set forth on their trek across the treacherous, harsh mountain and summitted Tiger Hill on July 7, reported news agency ANI.

The Indian Army is set to mark the 20th anniversary of 'Operation Vijay' to commemorate its victory during the Kargil War against intruding Pakistani troops who had occupied the icy heights in 1999. The celebrations are aimed at ‘Remembering their sacrifice’, ‘Rejoicing in their victory’ and ‘Renewing the pledge’ to go beyond the call of duty when called upon.

“Attack on Kukarthang was launched by 1/11 Gorkha Rifles. A devastating punch in the form of concentrated artillery & mortar fire set the stage for the attack,” tweeted the Indian Army.

8 July 1999 Attack on Kukarthang was launched by 1/11 Gorkha Rifles. A devastating punch in the form of concentrated artillery & mortar fire set the stage for the attack.#20YearsToKargilVijay pic.twitter.com/c3RKfSWyNM — ADG PI - INDIAN ARMY (@adgpi) July 8, 2019

02/03 July 1999 Colonel Lalit Rai & Lance Naik Gayanendra Kumar Rai of 1/11 Gorkha Rifles, ensured capture of Khalubar Top in Batalik Sub Sector. They pressed on the attack against odds, displayed unprecedented bravery & courage.https://t.co/1QlYzFRt6khttps://t.co/UnoOxvzcoh pic.twitter.com/NbF9LzAr8y — ADG PI - INDIAN ARMY (@adgpi) July 2, 2019

A series of events are being organised across the country to commemorate Operation Vijay. Chief of the Army Staff General Bipin Rawat on Friday released a tribute song on Kargil in honour of the Kargil martyrs and war veterans.

The Kargil conflict was one of the fiercest wars fought by India. In 1999 May to July, the soldiers of the Indian Army fought legendary battles in Dras, Kaksar, Batalik and Turtok Sectors in Jamma and Kashmir's Kargil to push back the Pakistan Army from the icy heights and win the war. Several key battles were fought in the span of two months and tough peaks were recaptured by the brave soldiers, many of who made the supreme sacrifice, on the Indian side of the LoC which were infiltrated by the Pakistani troops. Known as Operation Vijay, the two countries went into war after Pakistani soldiers disguised as Kashmiri terrorists infiltrated into the Indian side of the Line of Control.