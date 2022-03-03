हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

Budget 2022

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
2020 Delhi Riots

2020 Delhi riots: Court reserves order on Umar Khalid's bail plea

The Delhi court said that the order on the bail plea of Umar Khalid would be pronounced on March 14.

2020 Delhi riots: Court reserves order on Umar Khalid&#039;s bail plea
File Photo

New Delhi: A Delhi court on Thursday reserved its order on the bail plea of former JNU student Umar Khalid in a case of a larger conspiracy in connection with Delhi riots during February 2020.

Additional Sessions Judge Amitabh Rawat said that the order on the bail plea of Khalid would be pronounced on March 14.

During the argument, the accused told the court that the prosecution lacked the evidence to prove its case against him.

Khalid, along with several others, has been booked under the anti-terror law -- Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA) -- in the case for being the "masterminds" of the February 2020 riots, which had left 53 people dead and over 700 injured.

The violence had erupted during the protests against the Citizenship (Amendment) Act (CAA), 2019, and the National Register of Citizens (NRC).

Besides Khalid, activist Khalid Saifi, JNU students Natasha Narwal and Devangana Kalita, Jamia Coordination Committee members Safoora Zargar, former AAP councillor Tahir Hussain and several others have also been booked under the stringent law in the case. 

Live TV

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
2020 Delhi RiotsUmar KhalidDelhi CourtUAPAAnti -CAA protests
Next
Story

PM Narendra Modi meets Ukraine-returned students in Varanasi

Must Watch

PT4M5S

Ukraine Russia Conflict: PM Modi meets students returned from Ukraine