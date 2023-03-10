2024 Polls: PM Narendra Modi To Hold Massive Rallies In Lok Sabha Seats BJP Lost in 2019

New Delhi: With an eye on the 2024 General Elections, the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has decided to launch a special campaign to strengthen the 160 Lok Sabha seats the party had lost in the 2019 Lok Sabha elections. As part of this strategy, the saffron party is planning to organize over 45 rallies of Prime Minister Narendra Modi in these constituencies. BJP national president JP Nadda has been developing strategies continuously on the basis of feedback received on these seats, according to party sources. The BJP has tasked its three national general secretaries Sunil Bansal, Vinod Tawde and Tarun Chugh to undertake the preparations for these rallies.

According to the sources, these Lok Sabha seats have been divided into different clusters. "These Lok Sabha seats where the party had lost last elections have been divided into different clusters and each cluster has 4 seats. The big public meetings of Prime Minister Modi will be organized in these clusters. A strategy has been made to hold about 45 to 55 rallies or public meetings on these seats by PM Modi," said sources.

The sources further said that the Prime Minister`s public meetings will be organised in the form of programs for the foundation stone or inauguration of the project of the Central or BJP-ruled state government.

"Apart from this, these 160 seats are divided separately into two parts (each part has 80 seats) under the strategy. Nadda will hold rallies in the first 80 seats and public meetings of Home Minister Amit Shah will be organized in the other 80 seats," sources said.

The sources said that the BJP`s strategy is that these rallies and public meetings of tall party leaders on these 160 seats will create a favourable atmosphere for the party and will also ensure that the party has chance to return to power for the third time in the 2024 general elections.

After the completion of the first phase of the party campaign on these 160 seats, the party will begin campaigning for the second phase, in which programs for Prime Minister Modi and other big leaders will also be decided for the remaining 383 seats in the country.