3 dead, 4 missing after cloudburst in Uttarkashi district of Uttarakhand

Uttarakhand: At least three members of a family were killed and four were reported missing following a cloudburst incident in Uttarakhand’s Mando village in Uttarkashi district early on Monday (July 19, 2021). "Three people died and four people were reported as missing after a cloudburst in Mando village in Uttarkashi district," said Inspector Jagdamba Prasad, Team Incharge, State Disaster Response Force (SDRF).

Uttarakhand: Rescue operation underway at Uttarkashi's Mando village where a cloudburst incident claiming at least three lives was reported, yesterday pic.twitter.com/EocGek8uc6 — ANI (@ANI) July 19, 2021

According to ANI reports, the deceased have been identified as two women, Madhuri (42) and Ritu (38). The officials also said that a six-year-old child, Ishu has also lost her life in the incident.

Amid heavy rainfall in many parts of the state, several houses were submerged by water in some areas of the Mando village after the cloudburst, said the SDRF.

Earlier, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) had said that the recent satellite imagery shows intense to very intense rainfall over the western Himalayan region – across parts of Jammu Division, Himachal Pradesh, Uttarakhand, West Uttar Pradesh, northwest Madhya Pradesh, East Rajasthan, adjoining West Rajasthan, South Haryana and Gangetic West Bengal and neighbouring areas on Monday. The Met department has predicted heavy rains in these areas till July 21, 2021.

(With ANI inputs)

