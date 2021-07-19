हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
uttarakhand cloudburst

3 dead, 4 missing after cloudburst in Uttarkashi district of Uttarakhand

"Three people died and four people were reported as missing after a cloudburst in Mando village in Uttarkashi district," said Inspector Jagdamba Prasad, Team Incharge, SDRF.

3 dead, 4 missing after cloudburst in Uttarkashi district of Uttarakhand
(Credits: ANI)

Uttarakhand: At least three members of a family were killed and four were reported missing following a cloudburst incident in Uttarakhand’s Mando village in Uttarkashi district early on Monday (July 19, 2021). "Three people died and four people were reported as missing after a cloudburst in Mando village in Uttarkashi district," said Inspector Jagdamba Prasad, Team Incharge, State Disaster Response Force (SDRF).

According to ANI reports, the deceased have been identified as two women, Madhuri (42) and Ritu (38). The officials also said that a six-year-old child, Ishu has also lost her life in the incident.

Amid heavy rainfall in many parts of the state, several houses were submerged by water in some areas of the Mando village after the cloudburst, said the SDRF.

Earlier, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) had said that the recent satellite imagery shows intense to very intense rainfall over the western Himalayan region – across parts of Jammu Division, Himachal Pradesh, Uttarakhand, West Uttar Pradesh, northwest Madhya Pradesh, East Rajasthan, adjoining West Rajasthan, South Haryana and Gangetic West Bengal and neighbouring areas on Monday. The Met department has predicted heavy rains in these areas till July 21, 2021. 

(With ANI inputs)

Live TV

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
uttarakhand cloudburstUttarkashi districtCloud burstcloud burst in uttrakhandUttarkashi cloud burst
Next
Story

After March 2, Delhi sees no single-day COVID-19 death for the first time

Must Watch

PT22M6S

200 farmers will protest near Parliament from July 22: Rakesh Tikait