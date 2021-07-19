Rain lashes Delhi, parts of UP, Haryana; IMD warns of thunderstorms, heavy rainfall in sub-Himalayan region and other areas, details here

New Delhi: Several parts of Delhi witnessed light to moderate rain accompanied by thunderstorm in the early hours of Monday (July 19, 2021). According to the India Meteorological Department’s (IMD) prediction in wee hours of Monday, thunderstorm with light to moderate intensity rain is likely in Delhi and its adjoining places including Uttar Pradesh, Haryana and Rajasthan.

"Generally cloudy sky with light to moderate rain and thundershowers. The maximum and minimum temperatures would be around 32 and 25 degrees Celsius respectively in the national capital," the IMD said in its bulletin.

#WATCH | Rain lashes parts of Delhi, visuals from Janpath Road and Ferozshah Road pic.twitter.com/wjEzgx69yc — ANI (@ANI) July 18, 2021

Delhi rains are expected to make a good comeback with showers for the next two to three days, predicted a private forecaster Skymet Weather. Easterly and southeasterly winds from the Bay of Bengal as well as Southwesterly winds from the Arabian Sea are feeding moisture over Delhi and the adjoining area, it revealed.

ALSO READ: Rain fury claims at least 30 lives in Mumbai, Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray takes stock of situation

Rain lashes parts of Delhi, visuals from Dhaula Kuan area pic.twitter.com/nyIs8z2ypi — ANI (@ANI) July 19, 2021

The weather agency also predicted that the city is likely to see water-logging in some parts. "Delhi during the initial days was seeing deficiency in terms of rains. In fact, all the nine districts of Delhi were deficient. However, with the rains last week, the deficit had reduced from 65 per cent to 56 percent," it added.

ALSO READ: IMD predicts heavy rainfall for next 6-7 days in several parts of India- Check list here

Additionally, IMD forecast revealed that “recent satellite imagery shows intense or very intense convection over parts of Jammu & Kashmir, Himachal Pradesh, Uttarakhand, West Uttar Pradesh, Haryana Chandigarh, and Delhi, northwest Madhya Pradesh, northeast Rajasthan, north Konkan, Bihar.”

Sub Himalayan west Bengal, Andaman & Nicobar Islands, Assam, Meghalaya, Mizoram & Tripura and neighbouring areas. It leads to possibility of moderate to intense spell(s) of rainfall along with Thunderstorm & Lightning during next 2-3 hours. @ndmaindia pic.twitter.com/Rx5khLqDlK — India Meteorological Department (@Indiametdept) July 18, 2021

“Including sub-Himalayan West Bengal, Andaman & Nicobar Islands, Assam, Meghalaya, Mizoram & Tripura and neighbouring areas. It leads to the possibility of moderate to intense spell(s) of rainfall along with Thunderstorms & lightning during next 2-3 hours,” IMD added.

Live TV