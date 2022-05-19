3 dead, over 12 injured as truck crushes migrant workers in Haryana's Jhajjar

Memories of the tragic accident in Aurangabad in 2020 have returned to Haryana. This time the truck crushed the migrant workers sleeping on the roadside. At least 3 people were killed and at least 12 others were injured. The incident took place on Thursday morning in Jhajjar area of Haryana.

In Haryana, 18 migrant workers were sleeping on the roadside near a toll plaza in Bahadurganj area of Jhajjar. On Thursday morning, a truck lost control and crushed them and drove away. Three people died on the spot. Another 12 people were injured. Local sources said they were rescued and sent to the hospital. The condition of 10 of the injured is critical. The truck driver fled the scene after the accident.

The police contacted the owner of the car with the number. He said there were two drivers and one helper in the truck. The Haryana police have launched a manhunt for them.

According to police (Haryana Police) sources, the migrant labourers had gone to build a local bridge. While no one has been identified separately, they had gone to work in Haryana from two districts of Uttar Pradesh. The group of migrant workers had also barricaded the area before sleeping on the roadside at night. They surrounded the area along the road. But that wasn't the end either. The reckless truck broke through the barricades and crushed the migrant workers. It is not yet clear what caused the accident. A police official said the incident took place as the truck lost control. It will be probed whether the truck driver was drunk or fell asleep while driving.

It is to be noted that during the lockdown in 2020, 16 migrant labourers died in a similar accident in Aurangabad (Aurangabad) in Maharashtra. A group of migrant labourers fell asleep on the railway track due to exhaustion while walking home from Maharashtra to Madhya Pradesh. That's when the danger happens. Fifteen people were killed after being hit by a goods train near Aurangabad. The haryana incident brought back those sad memories.