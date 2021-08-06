3 lakh affected in seven districts of West Bengal as flood situation remains critical

New Delhi: The flood situation remained critical in West Bengal on Thursday (August 5, 2021) even after the state recorded less rainfall, said a senior state government official. The number of deaths remained unchanged at 23 as no fresh fatality was reported from any of the seven affected districts.

The state authorities also added that over three lakh people have been affected due to the floods in the state and have been shifted to rescue centres.

"The flood situation remains critical. We are monitoring it. Adequate measures have been taken and we have ensured that there is ample supply of drinking water, dry food packets and medicines," the official said.

Moreover, almost 4 lakh hectares of agricultural land is underwater now in these seven affected districts. Heavy rain and subsequent discharge of water from dams in the last few days have inundated large parts of Purba and Paschim Bardhaman, Paschim Medinipur, Hooghly, Howrah, South 24 Parganas and Birbhum districts.

DVC officials revealed that over 24,000 cusec water was released from the Maithon dam of the Damodar Valley Corporation on Thursday and it is within the normal range.

Earlier, on Wednesday, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee raised a complaint to Prime Minister Narendra Modi stating that the DVC caused the "man-made" deluge by releasing water from its dams in an unprecedented manner.

Addressing these allegations, the DVC said that it discharges water after taking the consent of the state government and blaming it for the flood is not justified.

