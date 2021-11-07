3 police personnel injured in firing, stone pelting during idol immersion in Bihar’s Gaya

New Delhi: One police personnel sustained bullet injuries while two others were injured in Gaya’s Tanakuppa area where the stone-pelting incident took place during the immersion of idol of Goddess Laxmi on Saturday (November 6, 2021).

The incident broke out in Gaya after police personnel asked the organisers of Laxmi Puja to stop playing loud music during immersion of the idol yesterday.

As per the police officials, a Station House Officer (SHO) sustained a bullet injury and two Special Armed Police (SAP) jawans were injured in stone pelting.

ALSO READ | Punjab Police to start night domination operations along Indo-Pak border to prevent smuggling of arms, ammunition

"SHO Ajay Kumar sustained bullet injury in his left leg and out of danger now. We have identified the accused and will take strict action against them," said Gaya Senior Superintendent of Police Aditya Kumar.

Live TV