हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Bihar Police

3 police personnel injured in firing, stone pelting during idol immersion in Bihar’s Gaya

"SHO Ajay Kumar sustained bullet injury in his left leg and out of danger now. We have identified the accused and will take strict action against them," said Gaya Senior Superintendent of Police. 

3 police personnel injured in firing, stone pelting during idol immersion in Bihar’s Gaya
(Credits: PTI)

New Delhi: One police personnel sustained bullet injuries while two others were injured in Gaya’s Tanakuppa area where the stone-pelting incident took place during the immersion of idol of Goddess Laxmi on Saturday (November 6, 2021). 

The incident broke out in Gaya after police personnel asked the organisers of Laxmi Puja to stop playing loud music during immersion of the idol yesterday. 

As per the police officials, a Station House Officer (SHO) sustained a bullet injury and two Special Armed Police (SAP) jawans were injured in stone pelting. 

ALSO READ | Punjab Police to start night domination operations along Indo-Pak border to prevent smuggling of arms, ammunition

"SHO Ajay Kumar sustained bullet injury in his left leg and out of danger now. We have identified the accused and will take strict action against them," said Gaya Senior Superintendent of Police Aditya Kumar. 

Live TV

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
Bihar PolicePolice injuredBihargayaLaxmi poojaidol immersionStone peltingshots fired
Next
Story

With eye on upcoming assembly elections, BJP’s crucial national executive meeting today

Must Watch

PT9M14S

Akhilesh Yadav defends Jinnah remark