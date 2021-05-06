3 terrorists killed, 1 surrenders in encounter with security forces in Kashmir’s Shopian

Srinagar: Three terrorists were killed in an encounter on Thursday (May 6) morning in Kanigam area of Shopian district of South Kashmir.

“An encounter started between security forces and terrorists in Kanigam village of Shopian district in South Kashmir,” one of the police officials confirmed the exchange of fire between terrorists and terrorists.

The reports also added that one of the newly recruited terrorists surrendered during an encounter that broke out between terrorists and security forces.

Kashmir zone police in a tweet revealed that, “J&K police say four newly recruited local terrorists of Al-Badr terror outfit trapped in Kanigam area of Shopian. Exercising maximum restraint, Police & security forces are trying their best to persuade them to surrender.”

Four newly recruited local #terrorists of Al-Badr terror outfit trapped in #Kanigam area of #Shopian. Exercising maximum restraint, Police & security forces are trying their best to persuade them to #surrender. @JmuKmrPolice — Kashmir Zone Police (@KashmirPolice) May 5, 2021

“Turning down the surrender offer, trapped terrorists fired and lobbed grenades at the joint search party. Further details shall follow, ” they said in another tweet.

The police officials added that the encounter broke out after a joint cordon and search operation was launched by Shopian Police, 44 RR and CRPF on specific information about the presence of militants in the area.

The officer said, “As the joint searching team of forces cordoned the suspected spot, the hiding terrorist fired upon them searching the party which was retaliated resulting in an encounter.”

The officials also added that the security forces are making efforts to make the terrorists surrender.

Live TV