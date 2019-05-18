32 flights diverted from Delhi due to bad weather

At least thirty-two flights were diverted from the Delhi airport on Friday due to bad weather, officials said.

A Delhi airport official said that heavy rain and winds led to the diversion of flights from Delhi to nearby airports, including Lucknow, Jaipur and Amritsar. "The flights have been diverted from Delhi to nearby airports, including Lucknow, Jaipur and Amritsar due to rain and winds," said a Delhi airport official.

Another official said that ten flights were diverted between 4 pm and 5 pm, and another 22 were diverted between 9 pm and 10 pm due to bad weather.

The rain on Friday evening provided major relief to Delhiites from the scorching heat. The Safdarjung observatory received 2.4 mm of rainfall till 5.30 pm. Areas under Palam, Lodhi Road, Ridge and Ayanagar received 7.6 mm, 1.8 mm, 0.2 mm and 3.6 mm of rainfall, respectively.

The minimum temperature was recorded at 24.6 degrees Celsius while the maximum was recorded at 37.4 degrees Celsius.