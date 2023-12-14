4 Ayurvedic Herbs To Boost Vitality, Stamina And Ignite Passion

Ayurveda is a traditional Indian medical practice that, according to experts, focuses on balance and harmony in the body. Are you feeling low on vitality, energy, and stamina? Rajinder Dhamija, Ayurvedic Expert and Founder of Dharishah Ayurveda, talks about some popular Ayurvedic herbs that can help in improving vitality and overall well-being.

1. Shilajit

Shilajit is an organic product that is full of minerals, it can improve stamina and physical health, says Dhamija. "Shudh Shilajeet has been used for years in Ayurvedic medicine. It is known to increase male vitality and help manage various health issues. It can also help enhance reproductive health by increasing sperm count and testosterone levels. In a recent study, 60 infertile men took shilajit twice daily after meals for 90 days. The study showed that more than 60% of the participants saw an increase in total sperm count at the end of the 90 days, showing the effective vitamin for male infertility," says Dhamija.

2. Salam Panja

Salam Panja or Dactylorhiza Hatagirea is a type of Ayurvedic herb that is known to bring sexual desire in a person, says Dhamija. He says that this particular herb is also used to treat low sperm count, male impotence, low testosterone levels, etc. It can increase the blood supply and can help in building strength. It further improves the motility and quality of the sperm.

3. Safed Musli

Safed Musli is a comprehensive ayurvedic herb known for its numerous health issues. "It is vital for men who want to improve their physical health and gain muscle. It helps to increase strength, efficiency, and stamina, effectively treating conditions such as diabetes, osteoarthritis, and muscle weakness. It is primarily known to increase testosterone production which is essential for maintaining muscular strength, bone density, sexual activity, and overall vitality. It is a natural herb that stimulates testosterone to support hormonal balance and increases energy levels," says Dhamija.

4. Akarkara

Dhamija shares, "In Ayurveda, Akarkara is a traditional medicine herb that is known for improving men's health. This herb has active ingredients that help to manage weakness and fatigue and also enhances the functioning of the adrenal glands which helps to reduce anxiety levels." He adds that it has important aphrodisiac effects that not only help in reducing mental stress but also help to increase testosterone formation, which enhances fertility. This is enriched with antioxidants and fatty acids that not only increase overall stamina and mood but also strengthen immunity and vitality in the body.

Benefits Of Taking Herbs Daily

Taking these ayurvedic herbs daily will help to transform your overall well-being and also promote strength that can rejuvenate your body and soul, says Dhamija. "These Ayurvedic herbs not only enhance physical health but also ignite the passion and vitality of our lives. These herbs are known as an adaptogen and effective aphrodisiac, which not only helps to normalize stress and anxiety, but also boosts libido, heals numerous infertility difficulties, and improves overall reproductive health," he adds.

