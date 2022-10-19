NewsIndia
SEXUAL ASSAULT

4-year-old girl sexually assaulted in Hyderabad’s school; accused held

A case was filed under strict sections of the law, and if the allegation is proven, the accused may face harsh punishment.

 

Written By  Zee Media Bureau|Edited By: Suparna Shree|Last Updated: Oct 19, 2022, 05:36 PM IST|Source: Bureau
  • A four-year-old girl has been sexually assaulted in a school in Hyderabad
  • This came to light when the girl complained about leg pain
  • The accused was a driver and he has been arrested

Trending Photos

4-year-old girl sexually assaulted in Hyderabad’s school; accused held

New Delhi: According to police, a four-and-a-half-year-old girl was sexually assaulted by a driver at her school in posh Banjara Hills here on Wednesday. The accused was eventually apprehended. The girl's mother told police on Tuesday that her daughter, who has been attending the school for the past five months, had complained about leg pain. According to a police release, the girl informed her mother on Monday that a man working at the school took her to a room on the premises and sexually assaulted her. The girl's parents rushed to the school to find out what was going on. As they approached the building, the girl recognised the person who had harassed her.

According to police, the man was discovered to be the school principal's car driver. The incident, according to the girl's parents, demonstrates the principal's negligence. They asked that legal action be taken against both the accused and the principal. The accused has been arrested and action would be taken against the principal, police said. A case was registered under stringent sections of law and the accused may face tough punishment if the allegation is proved, they added. Meanwhile, Geeta Murthy, president of BJP Telangana's Mahila Morcha, condemned the incident and demanded harsh punishment for the accused and trial of the case in a fast-track court.

Also Read: Suspended IAS officer Jitendra Narain writes to Amit Shah, claims he was in Delhi on day of alleged rape

(With PTI inputs)

Live Tv

Trending news

DNA Video
DNA: Hindus, 'soft targets' of terrorists in Kashmir!
DNA Video
DNA: Monday officially declared as ‘worst day of the week’
DNA Video
DNA: Who made stray dogs 'killer'?
DNA Video
DNA: What is the reality of helicopter crash near Kedarnath?
DNA Video
DNA: Non-Stop News; October 18, 2022
Powered by Tomorrow.io
DNA Video
DNA: Jinping is afraid of Galvan!
DNA Video
DNA: How did the system 'fail' in conducting 'PET' exam?
DNA Video
DNA: Analysis of unethical profiteering by Private hospitals
DNA Video
DNA: Is over speeding becoming a trend in India?
DNA Video
DNA: Watch Non-Stop News ; October 17, 2022