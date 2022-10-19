4-year-old girl sexually assaulted in Hyderabad’s school; accused held

New Delhi: According to police, a four-and-a-half-year-old girl was sexually assaulted by a driver at her school in posh Banjara Hills here on Wednesday. The accused was eventually apprehended. The girl's mother told police on Tuesday that her daughter, who has been attending the school for the past five months, had complained about leg pain. According to a police release, the girl informed her mother on Monday that a man working at the school took her to a room on the premises and sexually assaulted her. The girl's parents rushed to the school to find out what was going on. As they approached the building, the girl recognised the person who had harassed her.

According to police, the man was discovered to be the school principal's car driver. The incident, according to the girl's parents, demonstrates the principal's negligence. They asked that legal action be taken against both the accused and the principal. The accused has been arrested and action would be taken against the principal, police said. A case was registered under stringent sections of law and the accused may face tough punishment if the allegation is proved, they added. Meanwhile, Geeta Murthy, president of BJP Telangana's Mahila Morcha, condemned the incident and demanded harsh punishment for the accused and trial of the case in a fast-track court.

Also Read: Suspended IAS officer Jitendra Narain writes to Amit Shah, claims he was in Delhi on day of alleged rape

(With PTI inputs)