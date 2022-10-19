Delhi SHOCKER! Woman ‘gang-raped, brutally tortured’ in Ghaziabad; iron rod inserted in her private parts

NEW DELHI: In a possible re-run of the infamous Nirbhaya case, a Delhi woman was allegedly gang-raped and brutally assaulted by a group of men in Uttar Pradesh’s Ghaziabad. According to initial reports, the 38-year-old woman was abandoned on the roadside by the accused after the heinous crime early on Tuesday. According to the Ghaziabad police, the woman who stays in East Delhi was found near the Nandgram police station at 3.30 AM on Tuesday. The police reached the spot after receiving information that a woman was lying on the ground near Ashram Road and rushed her to a hospital.

Taking suo moto cognizance of the incident, the Delhi Commission for Women (DCW) has issued a notice to the Ghaziabad police and sought an action taken report in the matter by October 21.

Delhi Commission for Women has taken cognizance & sought information in a case of gangrape of woman in Ghaziabad, where she was kidnapped & "tortured for 2 days. They even inserted an iron rod in her private parts." https://t.co/L8hnKs7bL7 pic.twitter.com/pCKjuAgimk — ANI (@ANI) October 19, 2022

The Ghaziabad police have taken four men into custody and said that the accused and the victim’s family were involved in a property dispute. It has also emerged that the woman was kidnapped and held captive for two days and brutally tortured by the accused.

The DCW also issued a statement in which it said that the woman was kidnapped by four men in a Scorpio and taken to another location, where she was gang-raped by them and another man for two days. She was then put in a sack and left on the road, and was found in a pool of blood, with an iron rod inserted in her private parts, and is currently hospitalised in Delhi in a serious condition, the statement added.

DCW chief Swati Maliwal said, "The incident is very horrific and disturbing. It reminds me of the Nirbhaya case. All accused must be arrested immediately and strict action taken against them. I fail to understand how long women and children be subjected to such extreme brutality."