Parkash Purab

400th Parkash Purab of Guru Tegh Bahadur: PM Narendra Modi to address the nation from the lawns of Red Fort today

The PM will address the gathering from Red Fort and also release a commemorative coin and postage stamp on the occasion.

New Delhi: Breaking the protocol, Prime Minister Narendra Modi will address the nation from the lawns of the historic Red Fort on the occasion of the 400th Parkash Purab celebrations of Sikh Guru Tegh Bahadur on Thursday night. PM Modi’s address will begin around 9.15 pm, according to ANI.

With this, he will also become the first prime minister to deliver a speech at the Mughal-era monument after sunset. PM Modi will be addressing the nation from the lawns of the Red Fort and not its ramparts.

The fort was chosen as the venue for the event as it was from here that Mughal ruler Aurangzeb had given orders for the execution of Guru Tegh Bahadur, the ninth Sikh Guru, in 1675, according to officials of the Culture Ministry. The ramparts of the Red Fort are from where prime ministers address the nation on Independence Day.

A PMO release earlier said that the programme is being organised by the Centre in collaboration with the Delhi Sikh Gurdwara Management Committee. Nearly 400 ‘Ragis’ and children from different parts of the country will participate in ‘Shabad Kirtan’ to mark the occasion. There will also be a grand light and sound show depicting the life of Guru Tegh Bahadur. 

Apart from this, the traditional martial art of Sikhs ‘Gatka’ will also be organized. The programme is focused on highlighting the teachings of Guru Tegh Bahadur, the ninth Sikh Guru, who sacrificed his life to protect religion and human values, ideals and principles in world history. Guru Tegh Bahadur was executed for supporting the religious freedom of Kashmiri Pandits on the orders of Mughal emperor Aurangzeb.

His death anniversary is commemorated as ‘Shaheedi Divas’ every year on November 24. Gurdwara Sis Ganj Sahib and Gurdwara Rakab Ganj in Delhi are associated with his sacred sacrifice. The PMO release said his legacy serves as a great unifying force for the nation.

