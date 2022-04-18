401 Tech Announces The Launch Of Its New Business engine

401 Tech is a first-of-its-kind platform to develop the 401 business engine. The AI automated business engine was announced and first released in June 2019 at 401 events. 401 Tech develops the business engine on famous game engines like Unreal Engine, Unity, etc. The automated AI will help in solving business tasks.

The users can check out the services offered by 401 Tech on its official website, which was already launched on February 3, 2022. Currently, 401 technology only operates in Andaman and Nicobar Islands in India. Soon, they will expand technological operations worldwide.

In the words of the spokesperson at 401 Tech, “We are focused on the development of the islands worldwide by using the 401 technology, which is a business engine driven by automated AI process. The technology is limited to Andaman and Nicobar Islands, India, but we will soon launch our operations globally in the island nations. We have the Emerald Foods App created using 401 technology in Andaman and Nicobar Islands, India. It will be released soon in other worldwide islands too.”

Apart from the Food franchise sector, the 401 Tech also has some upcoming projects that include the Pharmacy Medicines, Logistics, restaurant dine-in and Shopping mall using the 401 technology. It will work in the Indian island region and worldwide in island nations. Moreover, 401 Tech also provides Infinity Cloud Storage along with 500GB and 1TB cloud storage to store business files and sort out business tasks in an intelligent way using AI. The users can also use the 401’s bank so that there will be no need to go anywhere personally. Even businesses can use networks to target worldwide both online and offline.

401 Tech also offers specially designed tools to work on various business tasks, from managing user business to rectifying problems. The businesses will receive the business manager and network management services, 401 also offers a marketing platform to their users under 401 Networks, 401 has vast properties owned by 401 to run your brand content it will not be run as an ad instead 401 will run it as a temporary collaboration for how many days you selected in the network creation dash if you are creation network through 401 network manager networks creation, the network will run to 401 properties according to your targeted Objective, Audience, Targeting, Placements and budget. Users can shop for tools and networks, search for the problems related to their business data and all 401 tools, business manager and other 401 management services sync through 401 Cloud, track the marketing campaigns using Trackify, and much more. The Companies can apply at the 401 Tech’s website to get details and state how 401 technology can prove helpful for them.

People can follow the company on Instagram @401tech to know the latest happenings and services.

About 401 Tech

401 Tech has developed the 401 business engine that automates the business processes using Artificial Intelligence. The platform announces the release of its website where all types of businesses can apply or use varied services from banks to cloud storage. For more details, visit https://www.401.technology/.

