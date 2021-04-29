हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Uttar Pradesh

5 family members killed after roof collapses in Uttar Pradesh's Mirzapur

Five people including three men and two women died in an unfortunate incident of roof collapse in the Mirzapur district of Uttar Pradesh.

Representational picture

Mirzapur: Five members of a family were killed when the roof of their rented accommodation in Mirzapur collapsed.

The incident took place in Chhoti Gudkari locality under the limits of the City Kotwali police circle. The deceased include a couple and their two sons and a daughter.

District magistrate Mirzapur Praveen Kumar Laxar and SP Ajay Kumar Singh, who camped at the incident site to monitor the rescue operation said, "The rescuers including the police and firefighters initially recovered the bodies of Shubham, 22, Saurabh, 18, Sandhya, 20, and their mother Gudia, 48. Hours later, the body of the husband, Uma Shankar, 50, was also taken out from the debris and all bodies have been sent for post mortem."

ADM (finance and revenue) U.P. Singh said that the district administration has extended financial assistance of Rs two lakh from the chief minister relief fund for each deceased person.

Officials said that that incident took place on Thursday (April 28) morning but the rescue operation took several hours as debris had to be removed manually to avoid further damage to the roof of the upper floor of the two-storied building.

During the initial investigations, it came to light that the house was owned by one Ashutosh Ranjan and he had rented out portions of the house to several tenants.

Uma Shankar had also hired a room in which he lived with his wife and three children. His eldest daughter Sapna was living with her maternal grandparents.

Uma Shankar`s brother Daya Shankar and his family lived in another part of the same house.
 

