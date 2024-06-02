Advertisement
5 Killed After Pick-Up Van Runs Over People In Uttar Pradesh's Budaun

The accident took place after the van lost control and ran over the victims. 

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Edited By:  Surbhi Sinha|Last Updated: Jun 02, 2024, 04:19 PM IST|Source: Bureau
New Delhi: The death toll raised to five in an incident in which a pick-van ran over people, officials said on Sunday. This accident took place near Bisauli-Aonla road under Bisauli police station in Uttar Pradesh district.

The tragic incident took place on Saturday in which five people were killed after the pickup van ran them over, PTI reported.

Budaun District Magistrate Manoj Kumar said on Saturday that the van lost control and ran over the victims, who were taking a rest under a tree near Paigam Bhikampur village.

The victims were identified as Prakash (42), Brajpal (35), Dhanpal (55), Netrapal (47), and Gyan Singh (40).

The driver of a van was arrested at the Bisauli police station.

Earlier, two people were injured and admitted to Budaun Government Medical College hospital, As per PTI.

Sub-Divisional Magistrate (SDM), Bisauli, Kalpana Jaiswal informed that on Sunday morning one of the injured men, Netrapal (47) died.

The death toll in the accident raised to five, she added that the condition of the other injured man admitted to the hospital is critical.

