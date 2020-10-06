5 killed after SUV hits two vehicles, crashes into bridge in Uttar Pradesh's Deoria

हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Deoria

5 killed after SUV hits two vehicles, crashes into bridge in Uttar Pradesh&#039;s Deoria

DEORIA: Five persons were killed when an SUV hit two vehicles coming from the opposite direction and crashed into a bridge in Deoria district, police said Tuesday (October 5).

The accident happened on Monday night on Lar-Salempur road when the driver of the SUV lost control over the wheel and hit a motorbike and a scooter, they said, adding the four-wheeler then crashed into a bridge and stopped.

Among the five killed, two are from Deoria, one from Gorakhpur and two are yet to be identified. A police investigation is underway.

