5 killed in explosion at firecracker factory in Tamil Nadu's Cuddalore; 4 critical, several feared trapped

CHENNAI: At least five people were killed and four critically injured during a fire mishap at a cracker factory in Kurangudi village near Kattumannarkovil in Cuddalore district in Tamil Nadu. Several people are feared to be trapped in the rubble.

Reports said that the building collapsed due to the explosion.

According to reports, four persons, who were rescued from the spot, were in a critical state and were immediately taken to a nearby hospital. Meanwhile, police and rescue teams have been rushed to the site to find out what led to the explosion at the factory in Kattumannarkoil, 190 km from Chennai.