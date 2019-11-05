6 cops injured in IED blast in Imphal

Imphal: Six policemen were injured when suspected militants triggered a powerful blast in the Manipur capital here on Tuesday, police said.

The incident took place at Thengal Bazar area of Imphal. The police had already detected the bomb and were waiting for the bomb disposal squad when the IED went off, an officer said.

#WATCH CCTV footage of the IED (Improvised explosive device) blast at Thangal Bazar in Imphal today; 4 policemen and 1 civilian injured #Manipur pic.twitter.com/a4OecynFxF — ANI (@ANI) November 5, 2019

Chief Minister N Biren Singh visited the spot and reviewed the security arrangement.

No militant group had claimed responsibility for the blast so far.