IED blast

6 cops injured in IED blast in Imphal

The incident took place at Thengal Bazar area of Imphal. The police had already detected the bomb and were waiting for the bomb disposal squad when the IED went off, an officer said.

6 cops injured in IED blast in Imphal
Image Courtesy: Twitter/@ANI

Imphal: Six policemen were injured when suspected militants triggered a powerful blast in the Manipur capital here on Tuesday, police said.

The incident took place at Thengal Bazar area of Imphal. The police had already detected the bomb and were waiting for the bomb disposal squad when the IED went off, an officer said.

Chief Minister N Biren Singh visited the spot and reviewed the security arrangement.

Live TV

No militant group had claimed responsibility for the blast so far.

