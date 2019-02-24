6-year-old twins, abducted from school bus in Madhya Pradesh, found dead in Uttar Pradesh

NEW DELHI: Two six-year-old twin sons of a businessman who were kidnapped on February 12 from a school bus in Chitrakoot district of Madhya Pradesh were found dead in a river in Uttar Pradesh's Banda on Sunday

Two men wearing mask and carrying guns had entered into a school bus and abducted the children in broad daylight.

Police said that the kidnappers killed the boys even after receiving the ransom amount. Talking to ANI, a police officer said that the culprits are still at large.

Commenting on the incident, Madhya Pradesh's Minister for Public Relations PC Sharma said: "Its an unfortunate incident. The bodies were found in Uttar Pradesh and they were abducted from MP-UP border, such elements have been operating in UP. I am sure a joint op will help nab culprits."

Referring to BJP's demand that Madhya Pradesh's Home Minister must resign over the incident, Sharma said that the incident occurred on MP-UP border and the bodies of the children were found in Uttar Pradesh, so UP Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath should take up the responsibility for the incident and tender his resignation.

"Why? Incident occurred on MP-UP border and the bodies were found in Uttar Pradesh so UP CM should resign instead," Sharma said.

Former Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan has expressed grief and shock over the death of two children and said: "It was an unfortunate incident. We had hoped that the government and administration would take it seriously and rescue the children. This incident shook me."

The discovery of the bodies led to protests in Chitrakoot with several people coming out on the road and demanding justice for the dead children. Section 144 (prohibits assembly of more than 4 people in an area) has been imposed in the area to prevent any untoward incident.

Addressing a press conference, Rewa IG Chanchal Shekhar said that main accused in the case is Padam Shukla from Chitrakoot. Other accused are Ramkesh, Pinta Yadav, Rakesh Dwivedi, Alok Singh & Vikramjit Singh. He added the children were killed on February 21.

(with ANI inputs)