63% Delhi residents against lifting Covid-19 curbs till TPR declines to 5%

New Delhi: The majority of the Delhi residents are not in favour of lifting Covid-19 curbs right away, a survey has found.

Lt Governor Anil Baijal on Friday (January 21) rejected the Delhi government's proposal on lifting weekend curfew and removing odd-even rule for the opening of shops in the markets. Albeit, the LG has allowed private offices to function with 50 per cent staff.

The Delhi government brought the proposal to remove the stringent curbs in the wake of decline in daily Covid-19 cases and its effect on livelihood and business activities. However, as per a survey conducted by LocalCircles, around 63 per cent Delhi residents will support the removal of restrictions if the test positivity rate (TPR) falls down to 5 per cent.

The survey collected 7,598 responses aross Delhi, out of which 66 per cent were men while 34 per cent women. Only 5 per cent residents were in favour of removing restrictions currently without any delay.

Meanwhile, Delhi on Thursday reported 12,306 fresh coronavirus cases and 43 fatalities, the highest number of deaths reported in a day since June 10, 2021. The positivity rate dropped to 21.48 per cent, according to data shared by the city health department.

Out of the 15,589 beds for Covid patients in Delhi hospitals, 2,698 (17.31 per cent) are occupied. A total of 2,539 Covid patients are in hospitals and 152 of them are on ventilator support, the bulletin added.

Delhi Health Minister Satyendar Jain had said on Thursday it seems that the national capital has passed the peak of the third wave of Covid-19, adding that the city is not out of the danger zone yet.

Live TV