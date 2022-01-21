Breaking: As Covid-19 cases dip, Delhi govt seeks to lift weekend curfew, relax other curbs

New Delhi: As Covid-19 cases continue to dip in the capital, the Delhi government has recommended lifting of certain curbs and has sought LG's nod, say sources.
The govt wants to now do away with weekend curfew and end odd even for shops. The Arvind Kejriwal government has reportedly also suggested that private offices may be permitted to call 50% staff as opposed to the current 100% work from home.
