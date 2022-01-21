हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
COVID-19 curbs

Breaking: As Covid-19 cases dip, Delhi govt seeks to lift weekend curfew, relax other curbs

According to sources, the Arvind Kejriwal government has sought Lieutenant Governor Anil Baijal's nod to lift restrictions

Breaking: As Covid-19 cases dip, Delhi govt seeks to lift weekend curfew, relax other curbs

New Delhi: As Covid-19 cases continue to dip in the capital, the Delhi government has recommended lifting of certain curbs and has sought LG's nod, say sources.

The govt wants to now do away with weekend curfew and end odd even for shops. The Arvind Kejriwal government has reportedly also suggested that private offices may be permitted to call 50% staff as opposed to the current 100% work from home.

COVID-19 curbsDelhiArvind KejriwalCoronavirus
