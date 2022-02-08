हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Encounter killings

655 police encounter killings in India in five years, highest in Chhattisgarh

Union Minister of State for Home Nityanand Rai informed the Lok Sabha that apart from the 191 police encounter killings in Chhattisgarh, 117 such incidents were reported in Uttar Pradesh in the last five years, 50 in Assam, 49 in Jharkhand, 36 in Odisha and 35 in Jammu and Kashmir.

655 police encounter killings in India in five years, highest in Chhattisgarh
Pic for representational use only

New Delhi: A total of 655 police encounter killings have taken place in the country in the last five years with Chhattisgarh reporting the highest number of such cases at 191.

Union Minister of State for Home Nityanand Rai informed the Lok Sabha that apart from the 191 police encounter killings in Chhattisgarh, 117 such incidents were reported in Uttar Pradesh in the last five years, 50 in Assam, 49 in Jharkhand, 36 in Odisha and 35 in Jammu and Kashmir.

In a written reply to a question, Rai said 26 police encounter killings took place in Maharashtra between January 1, 2017, and January 31, 2022. 

Twenty-two such incidents took place in Bihar during the same period, 15 in Haryana, 14 in Tamil Nadu, 13 each in Telangana, Madhya Pradesh and Arunachal Pradesh, nine each in Andhra Pradesh and Meghalaya and eight each in Rajasthan and Delhi. 

 Live TV

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
Encounter killingspolice encounters in IndiaChhattisgarhUttar PradeshNityanand RaiParliament
Next
Story

'Pushkar, flower bhi hai, fire bhi hai...': Rajnath Singh's filmy praise for Uttarakhand CM

Must Watch

PT9M50S

Punjab Border Village: Will the condition of border villages improve after elections?