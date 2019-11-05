7 terrorists enter Uttar Pradesh, plan major attack ahead of SC verdict in Ayodhya case: Sources

Days ahead of the Supreme Court verdict in the Ram Janambhoomi-Babri Masjid land dispute case, Pakistan-based terror groups are planning to carry out a major terror attack in Uttar Pradesh, Intelligence sources said. The sources added that a group of seven terrorists have already entered Uttar Pradesh via Nepal to execute their nefarious plan.

There are some Pakistani terrorists in the group and Intelligence agencies have succeeded in identifying five out of seven terrorists who have sneaked inside Uttar Pradesh. The five terrorists are Mohammad Yakub, Abu Hamza, Mohammad Shahbaz, Nisar Ahmed and Mohammad Qaumi Chaudhary. Sources told Zee Media that these terrorists are currently hiding in Ayodhya and Gorakhpur.

It is to be noted that security in Ayodhya has already been beefed up ahead of the SC verdict. Uttar Pradesh DGP OP Singh on Sunday said that the state police is on high alert and if needed the National Security Act (NSA) will be imposed to maintain law and order in the state.

Live TV

"We are absolutely ready. Under no circumstances, anybody will be allowed to take law in hand. Our Intelligence machinery is geared up. If needed, the National Security Act will be imposed on elements who attempt to disrupt law and order," Singh said.

The Ayodhya case was heard on a day-to-day basis by a five-judge bench of SC led by Chief Justice Ranjan Gogoi for 40 days and the apex court reserved its verdict on October 16. It is likely that the SC would deliver its verdict in this case over the ownership of 2.77 acres of land in Ayodhya district in Uttar Pradesh before November 17 before the retirement of Chief Justice Gogoi.