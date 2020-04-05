8 Malaysian nationals, who attended Delhi's Tablighi Jamaat event, intercepted at IGI airport

New Delhi: At least eight Tablighi Jamaat members were on Sunday (April 05) intercepted at Delhi's Indira Gandhi International Airport by the immigration department when they tried to board Malindo air relief flight for Malaysia.

According to ANI, the process to hand over the eight Tablighi Jamaat members, all hailing from Malaysia, to Delhi Police is currently underway. As per the rules, all the Jamaat members will go through quarantine in India.

According to reports, the eight Malasyian nationals were hiding in different parts of the national capital and were caught at the IGI airport. The authorities have said that they will be handed to Delhi Police and the Health department for further investigation.

The Tablighi Jamaat event, that was organised at the Nizamuddin Markaz in New Delhi between March 12-15, became the centre of the coronavirus spread in the country after 1,023 COVID-19 patients were found linked to the event.

A day ago, on April 4, the Health Ministry said that around 30 percent of the total positive cases in India are related to the Tablighi Jamaat event. "Till now we have found cases related to Tableeghi Jamaat from 17 states, 1023 COVID-19 positive cases have been found to be linked to this event. Out of the total cases in the country, around 30 per cent are linked to one particular place," Health Ministry Joint Secretary Lav Agarwal said during a press briefing yesterday.