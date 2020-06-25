83 die in Bihar due to lightning, CM Nitish Kumar announces Rs 4 lakhs ex gratia; PM Modi expresses condolences

New Delhi: Lightning in various districts of Bihar has claimed at least 83 lives in the last 24 hours, according to Chief Minister`s Office. Thirteen people died in Gopalganj, 8 each in Madhubani and Nawada, 6 each in Baghalpur and Siwan, 5 each in Darbhanga, Banka, East Champaran, and 3 each in Khagaria and Aurangabad.

Two people each lost their lives in West Champaran, Kishanganj, Jamui, Jahanabad, Purnia, Supaul, Buxar, Kaimur, while one death each was reported from Samastipur, Shivhar, Saran, Sitamarhi and Madhepura districts. Most of the people who died were reportedly working in the fields. The injured have been admitted to hospitals.

Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar announced Rs 4 lakhs each for the families of the deceased. Heavy rain with thunderstorms and lightning has lashed various parts of Bihar even before the onset of the monsoon in the state.

An IMD release has said that thunderstorms were likely to lash all the 38 districts of the state over the next few days along with "heavy to very heavy rainfall" in the northern, flood-prone, districts bordering Nepal.

The weather department has also predicted rains for the next 5 days in the state. Heavy rains are further expected in Kishanganj, Araria, Katihar, Purnia, Supaul districts today and tomorrow.

As of Friday, about 10 districts are in the Red Zone. Of these, heavy to very heavy rains are predicted in East Champaran, West Champaran, Gopalganj, Sitamarhi, Madhubani, Supaul, Araria, Kishanganj, Purnia, Saharsa, and Madhepura districts.

In addition to the Red Alert for 10 districts on Friday, Orange Alert has also been issued for Siwan, Saran, Muzaffarpur Darbhanga, Vaishali, Shivhar Samastipur, Katihar, Bhagalpur, Banka, Munger, Khagaria, and Jamui districts. These districts will experience heavy rain in some areas with thunderstorms, along with lightening.

Meanwhile, Prime Minister Narendra Modi has expressed condolences to families of those who lost their lives due to heavy rain and lightning in parts of Uttar Pradesh and Bihar.

The Prime Minister tweeted, "I`ve received tragic news about death of many people due to heavy rain and lightning in some districts of Uttar Pradesh and Bihar. The state governments are engaged in relief work with promptness. I express my condolences to the families of those who have lost their lives in this disaster."

बिहार और उत्तर प्रदेश के कुछ जिलों में भारी बारिश और आकाशीय बिजली गिरने से कई लोगों के निधन का दुखद समाचार मिला। राज्य सरकारें तत्परता के साथ राहत कार्यों में जुटी हैं। इस आपदा में जिन लोगों को अपनी जान गंवानी पड़ी है, उनके परिजनों के प्रति मैं अपनी संवेदना प्रकट करता हूं। — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) June 25, 2020

Notably, 24 people also died and many others were reported to be injured in Uttar Pradesh as heavy rain and thunderstorms lashed several areas of north India on Thursday. Out of them, nine died in Deoria district alone.