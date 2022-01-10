हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
COVID-19

8,334 COVID-19 cases in UP; Ghaziabad, Noida top chart

The active cases in the state stand at 33,946. Of these, 33,563 people are in home isolation. Of the four deaths registered on Monday (January 10), one each was reported from Meerut, Prayagraj, Bulandshahr and Sonbhadra.

Image credit: Reuters

Lucknow: Uttar Pradesh reported 8,334 new COVID-19 cases, 335 recoveries and four deaths in the last 24 hours, the state`s health department informed on Monday (January 10).

The death toll in the state stands at 22,932. Of 8,334 new cases, maximum were registered in Ghaziabad (1,385), followed by Gautam Buddh Nagar (1,223), Lucknow (1,114) and Meerut (1,071).

Meanwhile, India on Monday (January 10) reported over 1.79 lakh cases of COVID-19 and a daily positivity rate of more than 13 per cent.

