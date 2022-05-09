हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Telangana accident

9 killed, several others injured in road accident in Telangana's Kamareddy; PM Modi condoles deaths, announces aid

The mishap occurred when the driver of the lorry took the wrong side of the road and hit the mini-truck coming in the opposite direction, as per a PTI news agency report.

REPRESENTATIONAL IMAGE

New Delhi: Eight people, including six women, were killed and several others sustained injuries in a collision involving a lorry and a mini truck in Telangana's Kamareddy district on Sunday (May 8, 2022).

The mishap occurred around 5 pm in Yellareddy Mandal when the driver of the lorry took the wrong side of the road and hit the mini-truck coming in the opposite direction, Kamareddy District Superintendent of Police B Srinivas Reddy told PTI news agency.

The injured have been admitted to Banswada hospital and Nizamabad Hospital.

Meanwhile, Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu and Prime Minister Narendra Modi have expressed deep grief over the loss of lives due to the accident.

Prime Minister Modi also announced an ex-gratia from the Prime Minister`s National Relief Fund (PMNRF) for the families of victims.

In a tweet, the Vice President said, "Anguished to hear about the loss of lives in a road accident in Kamareddy district, Telangana. My deepest condolences to the bereaved families and prayers for the speedy recovery of the injured."

"Distressed by the loss of lives due to an accident in Kamareddy district, Telangana. Condolences to the bereaved families and prayers with the injured. Rs 2 lakh each from PMNRF would be given to the next of kin of the deceased. The injured would be given Rs 50,000: PM Modi," the Prime Minister`s Office tweeted.

