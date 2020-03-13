9-year-old girl, who was brutally raped in Uttar Pradesh's Unnao, dies during treatment

New Delhi: A nine-year-old girl who was allegedly raped and strangulated on the outskirts of her village in Unnao district in Uttar Pradesh on March 10 succumbed to her injuries while being treated at a hospital, police said. According to reports, the police are suspecting the involvement of people from the village or nearby areas.

"A minor girl died while receiving treatment at a hospital where she was admitted after being allegedly raped in Bihar police station limits on March 10. An FIR has been registered, an investigation is being done," Jyoti Narayan, Inspector General of Police (Law and Order), Uttar Pradesh told ANI.

Speaking on the incident, SP Vikrantveer informed that four teams have been formed under the direction of Additional SP North and culprits would be nabbed shortly.

Meanwhile, as a precautionary measure, security in the area has been beefed up with the heavy deployment of a police force.

Sources said that a forensic team along with a dog squad was on March 13 had visited the spot where the minor girl was found in an unconscious state, and closely inspected the site.

On March 10, the minor girl was allegedly raped in Bihar police station limits and was found in an unconscious state by locals. She was immediately taken to a primary health centre from where she was referred to the district hospital and finally taken to the Kanpur Halat Hospital by Advanced Life Support System Ambulance. However, on Thursday, the girl succumbed to her injuries during the treatment.

Congress leader and general secretary in charge of eastern Uttar Pradesh Priyanka Gandhi took to Twitter to slam the Yogi Adityanath government of the state and brought out the fact that the crime against children and girls have increased in the present BJP regime. "The highest cases of crime against children have occurred in the BJP government of UP. Do these incidents have no effect on the government? The nine-year-old girl was raped and died during the treatment. How long will it last?" Priyanka Gandhi tweeted in Hindi.

Unnao in Uttar Pradesh has been regularly featuring in news since last few months for rape cases. In December 2019, a gangrape survivor was burnt alive after she allegedly refused to withdraw her complaint against the accused. She died of her burnt injuries while being treated at a Delhi hospital.