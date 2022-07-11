NewsIndia
WORLD MASTERS ATHLETICS CHAMPIONSHIPS

94-year-old Bhagwani Devi clinches medals at World Masters Athletics

India`s 94-year-old BhagwaniDevi Ji proved that age is no bar. She won a GOLD medal at the World Masters Athletics Championships in Tampere in the 100m sprint event with a timing of 24.74 seconds. 

Edited By:  Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Jul 11, 2022, 05:01 PM IST

Tampere: Bhagwani Devi, a 94-year-old sprinter from India, won the gold medal in the 100 m sprint at the World Masters Athletics Championships held in Tampere. She won the gold with a timing of 24.74 seconds. Bhagwani also bagged a bronze medal in shot put. 

"India`s 94-year-old #BhagwaniDevi Ji has yet again proved that age is no bar! She won a GOLD medal at the #WorldMastersAthleticsChampionships in Tampere in the 100m sprint event with a timing of 24.74 seconds. She also bagged a BRONZE in Shot put. Truly commendable effort!," tweeted the Department of Sports, Ministry of Youth Affairs and Sports. 

World Masters Athletics Championships was held in Tampere from June 29 - July 10. It is a world championship-calibre event for the sport of athletics (track and field) for male and female athletes aged 35 years and over. 

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by Zee News staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)

World Masters Athletics ChampionshipsDepartment of SportsMinistry of Youth Affairs and Sports

