‘A glorious century rests at God's feet’ PM Modi pays tribute to mother Heeraben, may join development works in West Bengal virtually

New Delhi: PM Narendra Modi's mother Heeraben passed away at a hospital in Ahmedabad on Friday at the age of 100. A bulletin from the UN Mehta Institute of Cardiology and Research Centre, where she was admitted on Wednesday after her health deteriorated, announced the news of her demise. “Hiraben Modi passed away on 30/12/2022 at 3.30 am during the treatment at U N Mehta Heart Hospital," the medical bulletin said. In fond tributes to his mother following her death, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Friday he always felt in her the presence of a trinity combining an ascetic's journey, a selfless doer, and a life committed to values. “A glorious century rests at God's feet,” PM Modi said in a tweet.

Prime Minister Modi recalled that when he met her on her 100th birthday, she had told him: ‘work with wisdom and live with purity.’ PM Modi reached Ahmedabad from Delhi on Wednesday afternoon and visited the hospital to meet his mother. He remained at the hospital for more than an hour and also spoke to doctors there.

Heeraben, also called Hiraba, lived at Raysan village near Gandhinagar city with Modi's younger brother Pankaj Modi. The prime minister regularly visited Raysan and spent time with his mother during his visits to Gujarat.

शानदार शताब्दी का ईश्वर चरणों में विराम... मां में मैंने हमेशा उस त्रिमूर्ति की अनुभूति की है, जिसमें एक तपस्वी की यात्रा, निष्काम कर्मयोगी का प्रतीक और मूल्यों के प्रति प्रतिबद्ध जीवन समाहित रहा है। pic.twitter.com/yE5xwRogJi — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) December 30, 2022

A host of development programmes, including a Namami Gange meeting and the inauguration of the Vande Bharat train, scheduled to be attended in West Bengal by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday will be held as per plan, and he may participate via video-conferencing, officials said.

Modi has left for Ahmedabad following the death of his mother Hiraben to attend her last rites. Heeraben passed away at a hospital in Ahmedabad on Friday. She was 100, the hospital said.

Development projects worth over Rs 7,800 crore are scheduled to be launched by the prime minister in West Bengal. A Vande Bharat Express connecting Howrah and New Jalpaiguri is also planned to be flagged off.