A look at times when PM Narendra Modi opened doors of 'incredible India' to the world

As India gears up for US President Donald Trump's visit to Ahmedabad and Delhi on February 24 and 25, there is a proposed roadshow with a lot of pomp and ceremony for the visiting leader. Trump's visit comes close to the heels of his impeachment process and days before campaigning begins for the next US presidential elections.

Here's a look at the times Prime Minister Narendra Modi opened doors of "incredible India" to the world while also hosting world leaders. From the Chinese president Xi Jinping to Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, the Modi-led government has invited top leaders to almost every city across the length and breadth of the country.

Last week, Portugal President Marcelo Rebelo de Sousa was in India for a four-day visit attending the “India Portugal Business Forum”. Apart from signing multiple pacts for cooperation in areas of investment, transport, ports, culture and industrial and intellectual property rights, Sousa also took some time out to visit old churches in Goa.

The second informal summit between PM Modi and Chinese President Xi Jinping at Tamil Nadu's Mahabalipuram in October 2019 was quite a ceremony. The Chinese premier arrived in India on October 11 and 12, where India and China discussed a wide range of bilateral issues at the nearby coastal town of Mamallapuram, 50 km from Chennai and PM Modi took President Jinping on a guided tour of the UNESCO declared heritage monuments at Mahabalipuram.

Similarly, when French President Emmanuel Macron came visiting in the month of March 2018, the ancient city of Kashi extended a traditional welcome, complete with glimpses of rich Indian culture and heritage, to both PM Modi and President Macron during their visit to the ghats.

When South Korean President Moon Jae-in came to India in July 2018 and he inaugurated the world's biggest mobile factory in Noida. Another ‘Make in India’ initiative that would make India the world’s second-largest manufacturer of mobile phones, said PM Modi.

For Ivanka Trump, daughter of US President Donald Trump, the red carpet was rolled out when she made came to Hyderabad to attend the Global Entrepreneurship Summit during in the year 2017. Ivanka reportedly went on a shopping spree to Hyderabad's famous bazaars and also a quick visit to the historic Charminar.

The Canadian prime minister's week-long visit to India in February 2018 was much talked about in national and international communities. He discussed a range of issues and proposals, including investment prospects in the service sector, dairy farming, agriculture and trade with the state of Punjab. While he dressed up in traditional Indian clothes wherever he went and participated wholeheartedly in rituals with family.

German Chancellor Angela Merkel had visited Bosch Research Centre in Bengaluru in 2015 for a first-hand view of its operations in India. At the Indo-German summit later, PM Modi made a strong 'Make in India' pitch calling for greater collaboration with Germany.

Several European Heads of States have attended the Make In India Week in Mumbai. Prime Ministers of Finland and Sweden and the deputy premier of Poland were also among the attendees.