Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee was addressing the state government's 'Shiksha Ratna' ceremony on the occasion of 'Teacher's Day' at Biswa Bangla Mela premises on Monday. She opened her mouth on several issues there. The Chief Minister did not name anyone in the speech. But in her words, she repeatedly touched on the recent allegations of 'corruption' in the education sector and therefore the context of the incident. Former state education minister Partha Chatterjee was not mentioned even once. But the meaning of what she said is that the ruling party and the government as a whole should not be blamed because of the SSC scam incident.

Partha has been arrested for his involvement in the SSC corruption case. After five days, Mamata dropped Partha from the cabinet. The former education minister has also been suspended from the party. Since then, the ruling party of the state has maintained a 'distance' with Partha. Chief Minister Mamata held the baton for Anubrata Mondal, who was caught in the cow smuggling case. She has also stood by Anubrata several times publicly. But she did not say anything about Partha. Mamata also separated the party from Partha on Monday. But at the same time, referring to the Vyapam scam in Madhya Pradesh, she raised the question, why has the education minister been arrested yet?

The chief minister also accepted that a 'mistake' had been made, despite saying that one person should not be vilified against others. In her words, "A mistake has been made. One person did something bad. Many good people also become bad in the company. It is not right to insult everyone. We have to bring them to the right path. Netaji said, it is our right to make mistakes."

The current education minister of the state, Bratya Bose, was present on the stage. In front of him, Mamata assures everyone, she will give justice to those who did not get justice (government teacher job). In Mamata's words, "Those who have not got justice, if they think they haven't got it, they will get it from us. The process will take time. I want to give job."

On Teacher's Day, Mamata also assured that 89,000 teachers will be appointed in the state. In her words, "After independence, 12 universities were established in the state in 65-66 years. Another 30 universities have been created in the last 11 years. 51 new colleges have been established."