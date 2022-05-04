हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Narendra Modi in Denmark

A royal visit: PM Narendra Modi meets queen of Denmark - Watch

Queen, Margrethe II extended a warm reception to Modi in Copenhagen. Prime Minister Modi felicitated the Queen on the occasion of the Golden Jubilee of her reign.

Pic courtesy: Twitter

Copenhagen (Denmark): During his visit to Denmark on Tuesday (May 3), Prime Minister Narendra Modi met with the country's Queen, Margrethe II. The queen extended a warm reception to Modi in Copenhagen. Prime Minister Modi felicitated the Queen on the occasion of the Golden Jubilee of her reign, Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) spokesperson Arindam Bagchi said on Twitter.

Watch the video here:

 

The 82-year-old Queen has been Denmark's reigning monarch since 1972. The Danish monarchy is one of the oldest in the world. "Her Majesty, the Queen of the Kingdom of Denmark, Margrethe II extended a warm reception to PM @narendramodi. Prime Minister felicitated Her Majesty on the occasion of the Golden Jubilee of her reign," Bagchi said in a tweet.

The Royal House Kongehuset, in a statement issued on April 27, said that after the Queen receives Prime Minister Modi in the audience, "Her Majesty will host an official dinner afterwards in Christian VII's Palace at Amalienborg. The Crown Prince Couple will be present at both the reception and the dinner."

Check out the pictures:

 

Prime Minister Modi's visit took place in connection with Prime Minister Frederiksen's official visit to India in October 2021. "It will be the first time in 20 years that an Indian prime minister has made an official visit to Denmark," the Royal House had said. 

Modi also met his  Danish counterpart Mette Frederiksen in the Danish capital and the two leaders held extensive discussions on the full range of bilateral cooperation as well as matters of regional and global interests. Modi, who arrived here from Germany on the second leg of his three-nation Europe trip, was welcomed by Frederiksen upon his arrival at Marienborg - the official residence of the Prime Minister of Denmark - for talks. As a special gesture, Frederiksen earlier received Modi at the airport. "Conversations in Copenhagen aimed at boosting friendship," the Prime Minister's Office tweeted.

The two leaders held talks in a one-on-one format, followed by delegation-level talks, Foreign Secretary Vinay Kwatra said.

(With PTI inputs)

