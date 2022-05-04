हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Narendra Modi

Narendra Modi's Europe visit: Germany, Denmark done; PM to now meet French President Emmanuel Macron in Paris today

In Paris, the two leaders will share assessments on various regional and global issues and will take stock of ongoing bilateral cooperation. 

File photo

New Delhi: After successful trips to Germany and Denmark, Prime Minister Narendra Modi will today (May 4, 2022) conclude his three-day Europe visit with France and hold talks with French President Emmanuel Macron.

In Paris, Modi and Macron will share assessments on various regional and global issues and will take stock of ongoing bilateral cooperation. 

"It is my firm belief that two countries that share such similar vision and values for the global order, must work in close cooperation with each other," the Prime Minister had said in a departure statement ahead of his visit to Paris.

ALSO READ | Day ahead of PM Narendra Modi's visit, France backs out of key submarine project

"President Macron has very recently been re-elected, and my visit just ten days after the result will not only allow me to convey my personal congratulations in person, but also reaffirm the close friendship between the two countries," PM Modi had said. 

"This will also give us the opportunity to set the tone of the next phase of the India-France Strategic Partnership," Prime Minister Modi had stated.

As per reports, discussions will also focus on how France can continue to be India's "partner of choice" in its quest for becoming self-reliant in the field of defence manufacturing. The talks will also explore ways to boost cooperation in areas of technology, space, and energy, the reports said.

Earlier on Tuesday, Prime Minister Modi travelled to Copenhagen from Berlin and held a bilateral meeting with Danish PM Mette Frederiksen.

During the meeting, Modi reviewed the progress in India's unique ‘Green Strategic Partnership’ with Denmark. He also participated in the India-Denmark Business Roundtable and interacted with the Indian community in Denmark.

Amid the Russia-Ukraine war, the prime minister began his three-day visit to Europe on May 2 from Berlin at the invitation of German Chancellor Olaf Scholz.

