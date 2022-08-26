New Delhi: Delhi chief minister and Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) convenor Arvind Kejriwal on Friday (August 26, 2022) launched a veiled attack on the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and compared the party to a serial killer while referring to the recent non-BJP governments toppled across the country. Arvind Kejriwal today said that there is a “serial killer in city which murders all governments”.

Delhi CM’s comments came while he was addressing a special session of the Delhi assembly. “They toppled several govts in the country till date – Goa, Karnataka, Maharashtra, Assam, MP, Bihar, Arunachal Pradesh, Manipur & Meghalaya. There is a serial killer in the city who is committing one murder after the other. People choose a Govt, they topple it”, said Kejriwal.

Special session of Delhi Assembly extended by one day, AAP government to bring confidence motion on Monday https://t.co/Hw1cDxoDJJ — ANI (@ANI) August 26, 2022

“All anti-national forces have come together against Delhi’s AAP govt, ours is the most popular govt, these forces want to break us but all our MLAs are together,” Kejriwal added.

AAP chief said the BJP has so far bought 277 MLAs, adding the saffron camp used money collected through GST and hike in petrol, diesel prices to poach legislators. “BJP using money collected through GST and hike in petrol, diesel prices to poach MLAs,” said Arvind Kejriwal.

Delhi CM also addressed the issue of CBI raid at Delhi deputy chief minister Manish Sisodia's residence. “The raid continued for 14 hours, but not a single penny was found. No jewellery was found, no cash was found, no documents of any land or property were found and no incriminating document was found - nothing was found. It was a false raid,” said Kejriwal.

Kejriwal further said the BJP's Gujarat fortress is under threat and crumbling, adding the latest ED and CBI raids on his party are due to the upcoming Assembly polls in the western state.

“BJP's Gujarat fortress under threat, is crumbling; ED, CBI raids on us due to upcoming Gujarat polls,” Kejriwal said in Delhi Assembly.