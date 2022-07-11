The National Commission for Protection of Child Rights (NCPCR) on Monday urged the Mumbai Police to register an FIR against Shiv Sena leader Aaditya Thackeray. The commission said it has received a complaint alleging that Aaditya Thackeray allegedly used children in his party's campaign to save the Aarey forest. Apex child rights body NCPCR, in a notice issued to Mumbai Police, said that it has received a complaint alleging that Mumbai District Football Association president Aaditya Thackeray used the Shiv Sena's youth wing 'Yuva' for the Aarey Bachao protest and political campaign. Used minors in the movement.

Aarey is a unique forest within our city. Uddhav Thackeray ji declared 808 acres of Aarey as Forest and the car shed must move out. Our human greed and lack of compassion cannot be allowed to destroy biodiversity in our city. pic.twitter.com/YNbS0ryd8d July 10, 2022

Aaditya Thackeray also shared the link on Twitter in which children can be seen holding placards in their hands as part of the protest.

NCPCR said that in view of the above, the commission requests you to immediately investigate the matter by registering an FIR against the accused persons.