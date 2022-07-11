NewsIndia
AADITYA THAACKERAY

Aaditya Thackeray in BIG Trouble! NCPCR asks Mumbai Police to register FIR against Shiv Sena MLA for violating THIS

Aditya Thackeray: Apex child rights body NCPCR, in a notice issued to Mumbai Police, said that it has received a complaint alleging that Mumbai District Football Association president Aaditya Thackeray used the Shiv Sena's youth wing 'Yuva' for the Aarey Bachao protest and political campaign. Used minors in the movement.  

Written By  Pritam Saha|Last Updated: Jul 11, 2022, 05:31 PM IST
  • The commission said it has received a complaint alleging that Aaditya Thackeray allegedly used children in his party's campaign.
  • Aaditya Thackeray shared the link on Twitter in which children can be seen holding placards in their hands as part of the protest.
  • NCPCR said that in view of the above, the commission requests you to immediately investigate the matter by registering an FIR.

The National Commission for Protection of Child Rights (NCPCR) on Monday urged the Mumbai Police to register an FIR against Shiv Sena leader Aaditya Thackeray. The commission said it has received a complaint alleging that Aaditya Thackeray allegedly used children in his party's campaign to save the Aarey forest.  Apex child rights body NCPCR, in a notice issued to Mumbai Police, said that it has received a complaint alleging that Mumbai District Football Association president Aaditya Thackeray used the Shiv Sena's youth wing 'Yuva' for the Aarey Bachao protest and political campaign. Used minors in the movement. 

Aaditya Thackeray also shared the link on Twitter in which children can be seen holding placards in their hands as part of the protest.

NCPCR said that in view of the above, the commission requests you to immediately investigate the matter by registering an FIR against the accused persons.

