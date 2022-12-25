AAI Recruitment 2022: Apply for Senior Assistant posts at aai.aero, chek vacancies, salary, direct link here

AAI Recruitment 2022: The Airports Authority of India has invited the applications for the for recruitment to varios Senior Assistant posts in Northern region. Interestred and eligible candidates can apply for Senior Assistant (Official Language), Senior Assistant (Finance) and Senior Assistant (Electronics) posts on the official website- aai.aero. Candidates can check AAI Recruitment 2022 eligibility criteria, vacancy details, pay scale and more here

AAI Recruitment 2022: Important dates

Commencement of AAI Recruitment application process: December 21, 2022

Last date to apply for AAI Recruitment 2022: Jan 20, 2023

AAI Senior assistant exam date: To be announce at aai.aero

AAI Recruiment 2022: Senior Assistant Vacancy Details

Senior Assistant (Official Language), NE-6 Level - 5 Posts

Senior Assistant (Finance), NE-6 level - 16 Posts

Senior Assistant (Electronics), NE-6 Level - 32 Posts

AAI Senior Assistant Salary details

Pay scale & Level - Rs. 36,000-3%-1,10,000 in NE-6 Level (Senior Assistant)

Eligibility Criteria for AAI Non Executive Recruitment 2022

AAI Senior Assistant Age Limit:

The upper age limit for AAI Recruitment 2022 for Senior Assistant post is 30 years as on November 30, 2022.

AAI Senior Assistant Educational Qualification:

Senior Assistant (Official Language) - Masters in Hindi with English as a subject at Graduation level OR Masters in English with Hindi as a subject at Graduation level OR Masters in any subject apart from Hindi/English from a recognized University along with Hindi and English as compulsory/optional subjects at graduation level.

OR

Masters in any subject apart from Hindi/English from a recognized University along with Hindi and English as medium and compulsory/optional subjects or medium of examination at graduation level. Means if at graduation level Hindi is medium then English should be as compulsory/optional subject or if English is medium then Hindi should be as compulsory/optional subject. AAI Senior Assistant Recruitment 2022: Detailed Notification

OR

Graduation degree from a recognized University along with Hindi and English as compulsory/optional subjects or anyone out of both as medium of examination and other as compulsory/optional subject along with recognized Diploma/Certificate course of Hindi to English and English to Hindi Translation or two years' experience of Hindi to English and English to Hindi Translation at Central/State Government offices including Government of India Undertakings or reputed organizations.

Two years relevant experience in the concerned discipline.

Senior Assistant (Finance) - Graduate preferably B.Com. with the computer training course of 3 to 6 months. Two years of relevant experience in the concerned discipline.

Senior Assistant (Electronics) - Diploma in Electronics/Telecommunication/Radio Engineering Experience. Two years of relevant experience in the concerned discipline.

AAI Recruitment 2022: Application Fee

General, EWS and OBC Category - Rs. 1000/-

No application fee for Women/SC/ST/PWD/Exservicemen/Apprentices who have completed Apprenticeship Training in AAI.

AAI Recruitment 2022: Here's how to apply for Senior Assistant posts

Visit the official website www.aai.aero

On the home page click on ‘CAREERS’ tab

Click registration link across "RECRUITMENT FOR NON-EXECUTIVES CADRES IN NORTHERN REGION"

Fill in the required details and upload your photograph and signature

Pay the application fee and submit your application form

Download the application form and save it for future reference

AAI Recruitment 2022: Selection procedure

The selection for the said posts shall be made on the basis of performance in On-line examination and subject to clearance in document verification and medical fitness.