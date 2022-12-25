KVS Sangathan Recruitment 2022: One day left to apply for bumper vacancies of Officers, Teaching, Non-Teaching Staff in Kendriya Vidyalaya Sangathan at kvsangathan.nic.in

KVS Sangathan Recruitment 2022: The Kendriya Vidyalaya Sangathan (KVS) has invited applications from Indian Citizens to fill up various posts. A detailed notification has been released on KVS's official website (www.kvsangathan.nic.in) and the 2022 recruitment drive is being conducted to fill up posts of Assistant Commissioner, Principal, Vice Principal, Post Graduate Teacher (PGT), Trained Graduate Teacher (TGT), Librarian, PRT (Music), among others.

"If selected, the candidates may be posted anywhere in India on initial posting as per the requirement of the organization," the notification said.

KVS Sangathan recruitment: Vacancy details

The 2022 recruitment drive is being conducted to fill up over 13,000 posts of Assistant Commissioner, Principal, Vice Principal, PGT, TGT, Librarian, PRT (Music), Finance Officer, Assistant Engineer (Civil), Assistant Section Officer, Senior Secretariat Assistant, Junior Secretariat Assistant, Stenographer Grade-II and Hindi Translator in Kendriya Vidyalaya Sangathan.

Kendriya Vidyalaya Sangathan recruitment 2022: Selection process

During Kendriya Vidyalaya Sangathan recruitment 2022, the candidates will be selected through Computer Based Test.

Candidates will be shortlisted on the basis of their performance in the written examination and class demo/ interview/skill test put together.

The final merit lists of Assistant Commissioner, Principal, Vice Principal, PGT, TGT, Librarian, Hindi Translator, and PRT (Music) will be based on the performance of the candidates in written test, interview, and performance test (wherever applicable).

KVS recruitment 2022: Last date to apply

The last date to apply for KVS recruitment 2022 is December 26, 2022.

KVS recruitment: Apply now at www.kvsangathan.nic.in

Interested candidates can apply online at www.kvsangathan.nic.in. No other mode of application is being accepted.