AAI Recruitment 2022: Apply for various jobs at aai.aero- Check eligibility, last date here

AAI Recruitment 2022: The Airports Authority of India has invited applications for recruitment for various posts in the AAI Eastern Region. Interested and eligible candidates can apply for the Junior Assistant (Fire Service) Senior Assistant (Electronics) and Senior Assistant (Accounts) posts on the official website- aai.aero, till November 10, 2022. A total of 55 vacant posts will be filled through this recruitment drive. The last date to submit the application form is November 14. For more details,Candidates can check vacancy details and eligibility criteria for various posts below.

AAI Recruitment 2022: Important dates

Commencement of online application for AAI Eastern region recruitment- October 12, 2022

Last date to apply and application fee payment: November 10, 2022

The tentative date of the online examination will be announced by the AAI on its official website aai.aero

AAI Recruitment 2022: Vacancies in Eastern region

Junior Assistant (Fire Service): 32 posts

Pay scale (IDA) - Rs31,000 -3%- Rs 92,000

Candidates applying for the posts must have passed Class 10 and have a 3 year regular diploma in Mechanical/Automobile/Fire with a minimum 50 % can apply.

Apart from them, Candidates who have passed Class 12 (regular course) with 50% marks can also apply.

They need to have Heavy Vehicle Driving License or Valid Medium Vehicle License issued at least one year before the date of advertisement September 30, 2022 or Valid Light Motor Vehicle License issued at least two years before the date of advertisement.

Senior Assistant (Electronics): 9 posts

Pay scale (IDA) - Rs 36,000 -3%- Rs 1,10,000

For these posts, a diploma in Electronics/Telecommunication//Radio Engineering with two years of experience in the concerned discipline are required.

Senior Assistant (Accounts): 6 posts

Pay sclae (IDA) - Rs 36,000 -3%- Rs 1,10,000

For these posts, a graduation degree preferably in BCom with computer training course of 3 to 6 months and two years of experience in the concerned discipline are required.

The age limit for these posts is 18 to 30 years as on September 30, 2022. Relaxation in the upper age limit will be applicable for reserved category candidates.

AAI Recruitment 2022: Application fee

Candidates belonging to General and OBC categories are required to pay Rs 1000 as an application fee while no application fee is required to be paid by Female/SC/ST/PWD/ExServiceman/Dependent of Ex-Serviceman killed in action/EWS candidates/apprentices completing 1 year of apprenticeship training in AAI.

It is pertinent to note that only candidates who have domicile of West Bengal, Bihar, Odisha, Chhattisgarh, Jharkhand, Andaman & Nicobar Islands, and the Sikkim States can apply for the above posts.