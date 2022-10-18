Delhi University: BIG UPDATE! DU Merit List 2022 POSTPONED to be released TOMORROW on admission.uod.ac.in- Check latest update

Delhi University: DU Merit List 2022 has been postponed. As per officials, the DU Merit List for UG Admissions will now be released tomorrow, October 19, 2022 on the official website - du.ac.in and admission.uod.ac.in. The DU merit list postponement comes due to the hearing of the petition filed by St Stephen’s College in the Supreme Court. The decision to postpone the release of DU UG first merit list was taken after the Supreme Court had announced to hear a plea of St Stephen's College against a Delhi High Court order which had asked it to follow the admission policy of the Delhi University on Wednesday.

The high court has asked the college to follow the DU admission policy, according to which 100 percent weightage has to be given to the Common University Entrance Test (CUET)-2022 score while granting admissions to non-minority students in its UG courses. St Stephen's College, however, wants to give only 85 percent weightage to CUET and 15 per cent to interviews for admitting students across categories.

According to the DU academic calendar 2022-23, classes for all first-year undergraduate courses will begin on November 2, 2022. The DU practical examinations for students will begin from February 17 to 26, 2023. Followed by theory exams from February 27 to March 15. The total number of applications for DU UG admission 2022 has declined by nearly 40 percent this year. The percentage of students from CBSE seeking UG admission at Delhi University has gone up by nearly 1.5 percent as against last year, even as applicants from other state boards including Kerala and Haryana registered a considerable dip, the PTI reported.