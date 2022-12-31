AAI Recruitment 2022: Bumper vacancies! Apply for Junior Executive, Manager and other posts at aai.aero, direct link here

AAI Recruitment 2022: The Airports Authority of India has invited applications for the recruitment of Managers, Junior Executives and Senior Assistant posts. The application process for over 360 posts is underway and candidates can apply for the posts on the official website- aai.aero till January 21, 2023. Interested and eligible candidates can check the AAI vacancies, salary, age limit and other important details here.

AAI Recruitment 2022: Important dates

Commencement of online application: December 22, 2022

Last date to apply for AAI Recruitment: January 21, 2023

Tentative Date of On‐line Examination: To be announced on AAI Website‐ www.aai.aero

AAI Recruitment 2022 Vacancy Details

The AAI conducting the recruitment drive to fill up 364 posts in the organization which are as follows

Manager (Official Language): 2 posts

Junior Executive (Air Traffic Control): 356 posts

Junior Executive (Official Language): 04 posts

Senior Assistant (Official Language): 02 posts

AAI Recruitment 2022 Salary details

Manager (E‐3): Rs. 60000‐3%‐180000

Junior Executive (E‐1): Rs. 40000‐3%‐140000

Senior Assistant (NE‐6): Rs. 36000‐3%‐110000

AAI Recruitment 2022: Educational Qualification

The educational qualification and experience requirements for various posts are different candidates can check the same for their preferred post from the AAI Recruitment 2022 Official Notification here.

AAI Recruitment 2022: Age limit

Senior Assistant: Maximum age 30 years as on 21.01.2023.

Junior Executive: Maximum age 27 years as on 21.01.2023.

Manager: Maximum age 32 years as on 21.01.2023.

AAI Recruitment 2022: Application fee

Application Fee of Rs.1000/‐ is to be paid by the candidates through online mode.

However, the SC/ST/PWD candidates/ Apprentices who have successfully completed one year of Apprenticeship Training in AAI/ Female candidates are exempted from fee payment.

AAI Recruitment 2022: Application process

Visit the official website of AAI- aai.aero

On the home page, click on the career tab

In the newly opened tab click on Registration link for "RECRUITMENT FOR VARIOUS POSTS IN OFFICIAL LANGUAGE AND AIR TRAFFIC CONTROL UNDER ADVERTISEMENT NO. 08/2022"

In the newly opened tab, fill in the personal details and generate your registration number and password

Log in with system generated id and password and enter the required details and upload the essential documents

Pay the application fee and submit the application form

Download the application form and save it for future reference

AAI Selection process

Candidates will be shortlisted on the basis of their performance in online examination and they will be called for Documents verification / Voice Test/ Psychoactive Substances Test/ Interview, as applicable for the post.