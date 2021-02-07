Aam Aadmi Party campaign in Punjab receives overwhelming response, people pushing for AAP's win

The election campaign launched by the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) at 139 places in Punjab on Friday, is getting an overwhelming response.

The campaign 'saareyan nu ajmaya, saareyan ni ditta dhoka, hun jhadoo waleyan nu devangey mauka', was launched with an to eradicate corruption in local government, and within a day of its launch, a large number of people were joining the AAP's campaign. The slogan in Punjabi translates to: "Tried all, they all broke trust, give 'jhadoo wala' a chance", a jhadoo or broom is the elction symbol of AAP.

The people's response suggests they are pushing for the AAP to win.

In a joint statement, AAP Jalandhar urban district president Rajwinder Kaur and rural district president Principal Prem Kumar, said that people now had expectations only from the Aam Aadmi Party which can solve their problems.

They said that the SAD, BJP and Congress had followed the same policy and promoted corruption in local bodies. "They have been robbing people of their money in one way or the other. People in the cities are not getting clean drinking water, poor sanitation and the stench of traditional political filth in the cities has made life difficult for the people," the leaders said.

The leaders said that this time the Aam Aadmi Party was giving a change to the people so that such traditional parties would be eliminated and those working for the people would be made councillors. They said that the ruling party was now misusing the government resources to create an atmosphere of terror among the people so that these elections can be looted instead of being held in a democratic manner.

The AAP leaders further said that the people were now aware and would retaliate against all the atrocities committed by the Congress. They also appealed to the people of Punjab to give a chance to the honest, people- serving candidates in the local bodies this time, who would work for them for five years.