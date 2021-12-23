AAP accepts BJP's debate challenge on MCD corruption allegations

Aam Aadmi Party today said that it accepts the Bharatiya Janata Party's "challenge" for a debate on corruption allegations in Delhi Municipal Corporation. The party nominated its MCD in-charge Durgesh Pathak for the task. Pathak, in a statement, said that he will come to any place, any time the BJP wants as long as their Mayor "does not run away from the debate."

“The BJP Mayor had yesterday challenged us for a debate. He had said that all the allegations being made by the AAP are false and they are ready to debate against whoever comes forward. Aam Aadmi Party accepts this challenge," Durgesh Pathak said.

"I, myself will come to any place, any time as deemed fit by the BJP and debate over their wrecking down of the MCD. Debates hold great value in a democracy. I am very delighted to see this challenge," Pathak added.

Aam Aadmi Party has for long accused the BJP of corruption in Delhi civic body - being ruled the saffron party for the past three terms.