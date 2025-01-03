AAP, BJP In Ad War Ahead Of Delhi Assembly Polls - Watch

Delhi Election 2025: With the Delhi assembly polls just a month away, the ruling Aam Aadmi Party and the opposition BJP are locked in a fierce contest with both parties leading a no-holds-barred attack against each other. Right from freebies to development work, the AAP and the BJP have been locked in a credit war as well and now, the two rivals are altering original advertisements to counter each other.

The BJP used a scene from a popular Panchayat web series where it termed the AAP as 'AAP-da' (calamity) as said by Prime Minister Narendra Modi. The BJP captioned it, "Are you watching it Vinod, Delhi has started a war against AAP-DA!" said the BJP.

However, the AAP reacted by modifying a paint advertisement showing that the people respect the ruling party and not the BJP in the national capital.

Earlier, the AAP had manipulated an advertisement featuring Pankaj Tripathi to slam the BJP after which the saffron party had shared the original video to counter the ruling party in Delhi.

AAP Slams BJP

AAP supremo Arvind Kejriwal on Friday countered Prime Minister Narendra Modi's allegation saying that the BJP-led Centre has not done any development work in Delhi or else. He said that PM Modi would not have had to spend 39 minutes of his 43-minute speech cursing the people of the capital and the government they elected with the largest mandate.

BJP Calls AAP A 'Burden'

After Prime Minister Narendra Modi likened AAP to 'aapda' for Delhi, the BJP on Friday doubled down on the Arvind Kejriwal-led party, saying it has become the "biggest burden and liability" on the people of Delhi. The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) is nothing more than a "newer version of the Congress", senior BJP leader Rajeev Chandrasekhar charged at a press conference here at the party headquarters. "The biggest burden and liability on the people of Delhi today is AAP, which is nothing more than a newer version of the Congress," the BJP leader added.