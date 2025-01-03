Advertisement
trendingNowenglish2839307https://zeenews.india.com/india/aap-bjp-in-ad-war-ahead-of-delhi-assembly-polls-watch-2839307.html
NewsIndia
DELHI ELECTION 2025

AAP, BJP In Ad War Ahead Of Delhi Assembly Polls - Watch

Right from freebies to development work, the AAP and the BJP have been locked in a credit war as well and now, the two rivals are altering original advertisements to counter each other.

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Jan 03, 2025, 08:56 PM IST|Source: Bureau
Follow Us

Trending Photos

AAP, BJP In Ad War Ahead Of Delhi Assembly Polls - Watch

Delhi Election 2025: With the Delhi assembly polls just a month away, the ruling Aam Aadmi Party and the opposition BJP are locked in a fierce contest with both parties leading a no-holds-barred attack against each other. Right from freebies to development work, the AAP and the BJP have been locked in a credit war as well and now, the two rivals are altering original advertisements to counter each other. 

The BJP used a scene from a popular Panchayat web series where it termed the AAP as 'AAP-da' (calamity) as said by Prime Minister Narendra Modi. The BJP captioned it, "Are you watching it Vinod, Delhi has started a war against AAP-DA!" said the BJP.

However, the AAP reacted by modifying a paint advertisement showing that the people respect the ruling party and not the BJP in the national capital. 

Earlier, the AAP had manipulated an advertisement featuring Pankaj Tripathi to slam the BJP after which the saffron party had shared the original video to counter the ruling party in Delhi. 

AAP Slams BJP

AAP supremo Arvind Kejriwal on Friday countered Prime Minister Narendra Modi's allegation saying that the BJP-led Centre has not done any development work in Delhi or else. He said that PM Modi would not have had to spend 39 minutes of his 43-minute speech cursing the people of the capital and the government they elected with the largest mandate. 

BJP Calls AAP A 'Burden'

After Prime Minister Narendra Modi likened AAP to 'aapda' for Delhi, the BJP on Friday doubled down on the Arvind Kejriwal-led party, saying it has become the "biggest burden and liability" on the people of Delhi. The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) is nothing more than a "newer version of the Congress", senior BJP leader Rajeev Chandrasekhar charged at a press conference here at the party headquarters. "The biggest burden and liability on the people of Delhi today is AAP, which is nothing more than a newer version of the Congress," the BJP leader added.

Stay informed on all the latest news, real-time breaking news updates, and follow all the important headlines in india news and world News on Zee News.

Advertisement

Live Tv

Advertisement

Trending news

DNA Video
DNA: Uproar over freebies in Delhi!
Shahrukh Pathan
DNA: AIMIM plans to field 2020 Delhi riots accused Shahrukh Pathan
DNA Video
DNA: A report showing the reality of Bangladesh
DNA Video
DNA: Power Theft Allegations Against SP MP Ziaur Rahman Barq
DNA Video
DNA: Hot Tea Linked to Cancer Risk!
DNA Video
DNA: Why Jordan Fears After Syria’s Coup?
DNA Video
DNA: Gandhi Family Ruined My Career, says Mani Shankar Aiyar
DNA Video
DNA: NSA Ajit Doval’s China Visit - Inside Story
DNA Video
DNA: Ground Report- Tight Security Arrangements for Mahakumbh
DNA Video
DNA: Who got superstar Allu Arjun arrested?
NEWS ON ONE CLICK